Lawtonians falling victim to PSO scams

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There has been an increase in Public Service Company of Oklahoma scams. Some people are falling victim, whether it’s over the phone or imposture showing up at your doorstep.

Nowadays, people can block scam calls, put fraud alerts on their bank accounts, and ignore solicitors at their front door, but scammers are getting more creative.

Dakota McNair is a local business owner. He said a company acting as PSO called his finance telling her they needed to replace the electric meter at their business, due to a new state law. McNair thought the call was suspicious so he took over the conversation.

“I got on the phone to talk to the guy, they wanted the money so they can replace our meter because it’s causing a fire hazard they said,” McNair said.

McNair said the person on the phone told him the meter replacement would be $500 and refunded for the next three months of the billing cycle.

McNair said he then questioned the person on the phone.

“I asked him all the right questions, he had all of our information he had all of the previous owner’s information he knew how much we paid on the bills and all of that stuff,” McNair said.

McNair said they also had an automated system mimicking PSOs

“The numbers and everything to talk to the people, so it was very well set up and it was a very easy scam to fall into,” McNair said.

McNair finance said the person on the phone told her they would replace their meter at 9 in the next morning, but when no one showed up they realized they got scammed.

PSO region Communications Manager Wayne Greene said there have been more and more utility scams reported.

He said last year there were 354 and this year today they have 339 which averages 30 per month.

“It’s concerning that in November we had 64, so we are defiantly for whatever reason in a period of two many, the only right number for utility scams is zero,” Greene said.

Greene has tips to avoid scammers whether over the phone or with people knocking on the door.

“If anybody demands payment in some sort of exotic form like bitcoin, prepaid debit cards. That’s not us, if they threaten to turn off your service and that doesn’t make any sense and you know you are current on your bills, that’s not us,” Greene said.

“Anyone who says there from PSO at your doorstep makes them prove it, make them some you an AEP identification card, and every PSO employee and every PSO contractor has one,” Greene said.

Greene suggests calling PSO directly with any concerns, and if you have been a victim of a scam to make a police report.

