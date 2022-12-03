LPS Foundation gives out $100K in grants

Expert Connections
After a truck raffle for $55,000 and help from community donors, the LPS Foundation gave almost $100,000 dollars back to the teachers in Lawton.
By Seth Marsicano
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Several groups went out on Dec. 1 to the schools in Lawton and surprised the teachers with news they’d won grants.

“As an educator, you are a lifelong learner just like your students are and it’s really important we provide them the resources they need to do their job and to do it well,” said Lisa Carson, the executive director of LPSF.

Their goal is to provide the extra material that the school might not be able to.

“I think if you’ll ask almost any student from Pre-k to 12th grade, it’s hands-on learning that they love,” said Carson. “It’s difficult for schools to fund those types of projects.”

It’s essential for teachers that their students are able to gain fresh, new learning strategies.

“Some of the things that we use are the same things that they’ve been seeing for a while, so anything new is going to go over really great with my kids,” said Freedom Elementary teacher Paul Henderson.

Even though the grants were given to the teachers, both they and the foundation want people to know the money is for the progression of their students.

Henderson said, “To let kids know that coming to school is important, but everybody is kind of investing in those kid’s education and their future.”

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

