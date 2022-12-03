Expert Connections
Missing Comanche girl found dead in Texas, suspect in custody

Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping
Athena Strand
Athena Strand(Strand Family)
By Mark Rigsby
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wise County, TX (KSWO) - A missing girl from Comanche, 7-year-old Athena Strand, has been found dead in Texas.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin says Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, a contract FedEx delivery driver, is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping in connection to the girl’s disappearance and death. “We do have a confession,” said Akin.

Akin says the girl’s body was found near Boyd, TX on Friday evening, after investigators obtained digital evidence and information from interviews.

Akin says investigators believe Strand died within an hour of being abducted. He says Horner made a delivery to the home, where she was staying with her father, around the same time Strand was discovered missing. The sheriff did not reveal any details about how the girl died.

The girl was spending time with her father in Paradise, TX, when she could not be found late Wednesday afternoon. An AMBER Alert was issued soon thereafter. Athena was set to return to Comanche, where she lives with her mother, after Christmas.

Akin says Horner is from Lake Worth, TX. He’s in the Wise County Jail under a $1.5 million bond.

