Stephens County Honor Guard raises thousands for non-profits, organizations

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Stephens County Honor Guard raised more than $8000 for area non-profits and organizations.

The money comes from the SCHG’s 2022 Raffle Fundraiser. Members set up booths at community events, rodeos and car shows to raise thousands.

Funds are split between the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center, the Ardmore Veterans Center, the Stephens County Honor Guard Scholarship, Shriners Hospital and St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

