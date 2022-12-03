Expert Connections
Stephens County Honor Guard raises thousands for non-profits, organizations

The Stephens County Honor Guard raised more than $8000 for area non-profits and organizations.
The Stephens County Honor Guard raised more than $8000 for area non-profits and organizations.(Stephens County Honor Guard)
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Stephens County Honor Guard raised more than $8000 for area non-profits and organizations.

The money comes from the SCHG’s 2022 Raffle Fundraiser. Members set up booths at community events, rodeos and car shows to raise thousands.

Funds are split between the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center, the Ardmore Veterans Center, the Stephens County Honor Guard Scholarship, Shriners Hospital and St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

