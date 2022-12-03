Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Weatherford man dies in early Saturday morning rollover

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST
WASHITA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Weatherford man is dead after an early morning wreck in Washita County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 22-year-old Korbin Newman was driving eastbound when his Jeep left the road and hit a fence.

The SUV went into the air, hit the ground and rolled over, ejecting Newman.

It happened around 6 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of OK-54 and E 1130 Rd, a few miles east of Corn.

Life Guard EMS pronounced Newman dead at the scene.

The OHP said Newman did not have a seatbelt on. The cause of the collision and condition of the driver are under investigation.

