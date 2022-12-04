Expert Connections
13-year-old Apache girl dies in early morning pursuit with law enforcement

A 13-year-old Apache girl is dead after an early morning pursuit with law enforcement.
A 13-year-old Apache girl is dead after an early morning pursuit with law enforcement.
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST
SAYRE, Okla. (KSWO) - A 13-year-old Apache girl is dead after an early morning pursuit with law enforcement. That’s according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in Sayre. The OHP said a 15-year-old girl, also from Apache, was speeding westbound on OK-152 while the Cordell and Sayre Police Departments pursued the two girls.

She lost control of the SUV and it left the road, hitting a building.

The 13-year-old passenger was pinned in the vehicle for 30 minutes before the Sayre Fire Department freed her.

She was pronounced dead at the scene with head injuries.

The driver went to Great Plains Regional Medical Center in Elk City in good condition.

The condition of the driver and cause of the collision are under investigation.

