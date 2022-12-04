Controlled burn gets out of control in Comanche County

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A controlled burn got out of control in Comanche County Saturday afternoon.

Some debris blew away, spreading the fire across several acres in a field. It happened around 3:30 p.m. near 75th St. and SE Bishop Road.

Valley View and Flower Mound Volunteer Fire Departments had the fire put out in about 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

