Families enjoy Elgin’s Hometown Holiday Parade & Festivities

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - Elgin joined in on the holiday fun Saturday, with the Hometown Holiday Parade and Festivities.

Fire trucks, police, area businesses, tractors and even horses participated in many well-decorated floats. There was a silent auction for wreaths, baked goods and more.

Some put on their best gear for the Ugly and Worst Sweater competition.

Elgin Chamber of Commerce President Leslie Durham said they wanted to re-create a hometown, Hallmark feel.

“Community support always bring more business, more commerce, more community pride,” Durham said. “Any time we do anything like this, the more support we have, the better it makes that event for everyone.”

After the parade, families went to the Elgin Community Center for pictures with Santa. They also enjoyed free food, hot cocoa and apple cider.

Kids even decorated their own Christmas ornaments.

