First Alert Forecast- Winter Machine Broke

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tomorrow might be the least December-y December day this December. A surge in warm air brings tomorrow’s highs into the mid-to-upper 70s.

Last night’s showers quickly clear out of the Texoma area, leaving us rain-free well before noon. For the rest of the day, we keep some cloud cover into the afternoon and light 5-15 mph winds from the south. Highs today get into the mid-to-upper 50s with a few 60s.

Tomorrow, on the other hand, warms up significantly. Thanks to a surge of warm, dry air from the southwest, temps shoot up into the mid and upper 70s, with a few 80s possible in the southern counties. The warm surge also annihilates rain chances, at least for Monday, as clouds abandon the sky throughout tomorrow afternoon. By Tuesday, we’re at least trying to get back into winter mode, with temps dropping back into the 60s and a return of clouds.

Some rain chances are present for the work week. Several waves of overnight showers will work their way through the area, late Tuesday into Wednesday morning and throughout the day. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday also see possibilities for evening/early morning showers, with temps slowly dropping back to the 50s by Friday.

-First Alert Student Meteorologist Collin Mertz

