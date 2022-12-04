Lawton Ballet Theatre Fundraises for dancer’s college tuition

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - “The Nutcracker” is a Christmas Classic the Lawton Ballet Theatre performs every year but this time, they’re dancing for a cause.

This year will be the 10th annual performance of the holiday classic, but the artistic director said they have some twists so it won’t be the same show as last year.

The ballet will entertain audiences... but is also supporting one of their dancers.

Lawton Ballet theatre is raising money for Cameron University theatre tech student and Nutcracker lead Francis Waweru to help pay his tuition next semester.

”Being at Cameron, it is very good actually, it’s the perfect environment for me I feel like,” Waweru said, “if I’m not able to get the $12,000, as of right now, I don’t know what would happen.”

So far the group has raised $9,000 out of the $12,000 dollars Waweru needs to stay at Cameron next semester.

