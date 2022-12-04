Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Marlow rings in Christmas season at annual parade

By Pepper Purpura
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Marlow, Okla. (KSWO) - Despite the chilly morning air, families lined main street to welcome the month of holidays at the Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas parade.

Each year, the city invites the public out on the first weekend of December to see antique cars, tractors, horses and floats cruise down to road.

Organizations from Marlow and surrounding cities sign up to bring a little joy to the town.

One group brought their float out for the first time and faced some struggles.

”It rained on us, it actually rained in between, we had to vamp it back up. Part of the float came apart and we had to redo it the best we could at the last minute and getting here, driving on a float over here from Geronimo it was a little difficult but we did it, we made it work,” Shelly Amelo from Reed’s Red Dirt Ranch said.

The best floats and other parade participants were awarded for their spirit and hard work decorating their vehicles.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athena Strand
Missing Comanche girl found dead in Texas, suspect in custody
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 22-year-old Korbin Newman was driving eastbound when his Jeep...
Weatherford man dies in early Saturday morning rollover
Valley View and Flower Mound Volunteer Fire Departments had the fire put out in about 30 minutes.
Controlled burn gets out of control in Comanche County
A parent speaks after his 10-month-old survives a fentanyl overdose at a San Francisco park.
Baby playing in park overdoses on fentanyl, father says
There has been an increase in Public Service Company of Oklahoma scams. Some people are falling...
Lawtonians falling victim to PSO scams

Latest News

A surge in warm air brings tomorrow’s highs into the mid-to-upper 70s.
First Alert Forecast- Winter Machine Broke
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 22-year-old Korbin Newman was driving eastbound when his Jeep...
Weatherford man dies in early Saturday morning rollover
Fire trucks, police, area businesses, tractors and even horses participated in many...
Families enjoy Elgin’s Hometown Holiday Parade & Festivities
The Stephens County Honor Guard raised more than $8000 for area non-profits and organizations.
Stephens County Honor Guard raises thousands for non-profits, organizations