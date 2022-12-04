Marlow rings in Christmas season at annual parade

Marlow, Okla. (KSWO) - Despite the chilly morning air, families lined main street to welcome the month of holidays at the Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas parade.

Each year, the city invites the public out on the first weekend of December to see antique cars, tractors, horses and floats cruise down to road.

Organizations from Marlow and surrounding cities sign up to bring a little joy to the town.

One group brought their float out for the first time and faced some struggles.

”It rained on us, it actually rained in between, we had to vamp it back up. Part of the float came apart and we had to redo it the best we could at the last minute and getting here, driving on a float over here from Geronimo it was a little difficult but we did it, we made it work,” Shelly Amelo from Reed’s Red Dirt Ranch said.

The best floats and other parade participants were awarded for their spirit and hard work decorating their vehicles.

