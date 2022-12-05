Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

12 hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning in Chicago church

Twelve people were hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning in Chicago.
Twelve people were hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning in Chicago.(WBBM via CNN Newsource)
By WBBM Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WBBM) - The Chicago Fire Department responded to a Level 1 hazmat situation inside a church on the city’s South Side on Sunday morning.

The leak happened around noon at the New Philadelphia Church Baptist.

Fire officials said 12 people were taken to hospitals in good condition.

A gas company is investigating the cause of the leak.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old girl from Apache died during a pursuit with law enforcement early Sunday morning...
13-year-old Apache girl dies in early morning pursuit with law enforcement
Athena Strand
Missing Comanche girl found dead in Texas, suspect in custody
Valley View and Flower Mound Volunteer Fire Departments had the fire put out in about 30 minutes.
Controlled burn gets out of control in Comanche County
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 22-year-old Korbin Newman was driving eastbound when his Jeep...
Weatherford man dies in early Saturday morning rollover
A surge in warm air brings tomorrow’s highs into the mid-to-upper 70s.
First Alert Forecast- Winter Machine Broke

Latest News

More than two dozen Swifties, as her fans are known, are suing the ticketing giant and its...
Taylor Swift fans are suing Ticketmaster
Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to...
Community reeling after girl's killing; FedEx driver charged
The fireworks company speaks out after the Orlando warehouse fire kills three.
Third person dies in fireworks warehouse fire
The fireworks company speaks out after the Orlando warehouse fire kills three.
Third person dies after fireworks warehouse fire