Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Cameron University students, MHS Band partner for winter concert

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Students from Cameron University and MacArthur High School partnered for a winter concert Sunday afternoon.

The MHS Band played music, including “Brazilian Sleigh Bells” and “Greensleeves.” CU’s Jazz Ensemble performed songs like “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” and “White Christmas.”

Cameron alumnus Braden Hatch is MacArthur’s band director.

He said he couldn’t be happier with how the students played.

“Four of my students are in the Cameron University Concert Band,” Hatch said, “so that gives them the opportunity to play some more difficult music and further their careers as musicians. For me, I couldn’t be more proud of what music students accomplished.”

CU’s Concert Band and the MHS musicians wrapped up the concert with “A Winter’s Carol” by Mark Williams.

Hatch said they’re already talking about planning a winter concert for 2023.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Athena Strand
Missing Comanche girl found dead in Texas, suspect in custody
A 13-year-old Apache girl is dead after an early morning pursuit with law enforcement.
13-year-old Apache girl dies in early morning pursuit with law enforcement
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 22-year-old Korbin Newman was driving eastbound when his Jeep...
Weatherford man dies in early Saturday morning rollover
Valley View and Flower Mound Volunteer Fire Departments had the fire put out in about 30 minutes.
Controlled burn gets out of control in Comanche County
A parent speaks after his 10-month-old survives a fentanyl overdose at a San Francisco park.
Baby playing in park overdoses on fentanyl, father says

Latest News

CU’s Concert Band and the MHS musicians wrapped up the concert with “A Winter’s Carol” by Mark...
Cameron University students, MHS Band partner for winter concert
“The Nutcracker” is a Christmas Classic the Lawton Ballet Theatre performs every year but this...
Lawton Ballet Theatre Fundraises for dancer’s college tuition
A 13-year-old Apache girl is dead after an early morning pursuit with law enforcement.
13-year-old Apache girl dies in early morning pursuit with law enforcement
Despite the chilly morning air, families lined main street to welcome the month of holidays at...
Marlow rings in Christmas season at annual parade