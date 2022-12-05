Cameron University students, MHS Band partner for winter concert

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Students from Cameron University and MacArthur High School partnered for a winter concert Sunday afternoon.

The MHS Band played music, including “Brazilian Sleigh Bells” and “Greensleeves.” CU’s Jazz Ensemble performed songs like “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” and “White Christmas.”

Cameron alumnus Braden Hatch is MacArthur’s band director.

He said he couldn’t be happier with how the students played.

“Four of my students are in the Cameron University Concert Band,” Hatch said, “so that gives them the opportunity to play some more difficult music and further their careers as musicians. For me, I couldn’t be more proud of what music students accomplished.”

CU’s Concert Band and the MHS musicians wrapped up the concert with “A Winter’s Carol” by Mark Williams.

Hatch said they’re already talking about planning a winter concert for 2023.

