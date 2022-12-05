First Alert Forecast (12/5 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Some light-to-patchy fog will develop this morning for portions of eastern Texoma, but should clear a couple hours after the sun rises. Mostly/partly cloudy skies will give way for abundant sunshine by lunchtime, with clear skies continuing through the rest of the day. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. A very limited coverage of light showers will be possible for southeastern counties, as a majority of Texoma will be dry. Temperatures will warm into the mid/upper 70s this afternoon, with some even approaching the 80° mark. Most locations will be within several degrees of record-high temperatures, with the record-high for Lawton being 80° set back in 1956, and 81° for Wichita Falls set back in 1975.

Some clouds will build back in early tomorrow morning, though most of the night will feature clear skies. A slow-moving cold front will pass through after midnight, shifting winds out of the southeast-to-northeast at 5-15 mph. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s around sunrise. Some light-to-patchy fog will re-develop tomorrow morning.

Tuesday will be cooler though still above-average for this time of year in the low/mid 60s. Some light rain chances will be possible in the afternoon and evening for southeastern counties, much like what we could see today.

Wednesday will be our best chance for rain due to the positioning of a stationary front, southeasterly winds funneling in gulf moisture, and a surge of energy from an upper-level trough out west. Showers will be the main form of precipitation, with coverage increasing to be scattered-to-numerous as the day progresses. Make sure to wear a rain coat and have that umbrella handy if you are heading out to donate for Share-Your-Christmas on Wednesday.

The back-half of the week will keep rain chances in the forecast, though will be much more limited in coverage. Temperatures will fluctuate in the 50s and 60s Thursday-Sunday with variable coverage of sun and clouds. A second instance of rain chances will return this upcoming weekend.

