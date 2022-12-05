First Alert Forecast- Wet December week ahead

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - No, you didn’t sleep until June, it is still technically December despite today’s highs being in the upper 70s. Temperatures over the next several days back off to the 60s with rain chances throughout the week.

For the rest of today, cloud cover disappears, revealing sunny skies. Temperatures today remain well above normal. getting into the upper 70s and low 80s thanks to a SW wind pumping in warm, dry air. Overnight, things don’t improve temperature wise, with lows also sitting above normal in the mid 40s.

For Tuesday, temperatures pull back a bit, with highs in the 60s. Skies cloud over during the day. Late Tuesday night a stray shower or two may pop up, but the real rain shows up Wednesday. From the early morning hours and throughout the day into the evening, showers move across Texoma. While the heavier stuff concentrates south of the Red River, everyone has a chance of some rain at some point.

Thursday rain chances continue during the overnight hours, though much more sparse than Wednesday. While Thursday’s highs still sit in the mid 60s, things cool off Friday down to the mid-upper 50s. Some slight rain chances hang on for the early morning, taking a break in the afternoon and evening and picking up again overnight into Saturday.

With all that rain out there Wednesday, the Share Your Christmas event has been moved to Friday from 7 am - 7 pm at both Lawton Walmart locations. We defiantly encourage everyone to head on out and help give back to the community by donating non-perishable goods and new toys for the Salvation Army and Lawton Food Bank!

(Also, 20 days until Christmas!)

-First Alert Student Meteorologist Collin Mertz

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.