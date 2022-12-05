Expert Connections
I-44 to be narrowed south of Lawton for surface repairs

In the meantime, drivers should pay attention to posted signage and use caution will driving in...
In the meantime, drivers should pay attention to posted signage and use caution will driving in the area.
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Starting today until next Monday, the I-44 and H.E. Bailey Turnpike is being narrowed to one lane just south of Lawton at mile marker 27.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say the narrowing is due to surface road repairs.

In the meantime, drivers should pay attention to posted signage and use caution while driving in the area.

