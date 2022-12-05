Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

LPD: Human remains found near drainage tunnel in Lawton

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has confirmed human remains were found near a drainage tunnel in Lawton on Monday.

LPD had a large police presence at the intersection of Rogers Lane and 38th around 5 p.m., where the remains were discovered.

Details are limited at this time, but the Medical Examiner was called in to examine the remains.

Make sure to check back for updates as we learn more about this breaking story.

