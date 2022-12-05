Expert Connections
Officials with Santa Town prepping for upcoming event

By Cade Taylor
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Santa Town, an event organized by Duncan community members, is coming back to Stephens County after two years of having to postpone due to the COVID pandemic.

7News spoke with Austin Wren and Tiffany Wren, the event coordinators, about Santa Town, what it’s like getting to host the event again, and what they look forward to most.

Santa Town will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 9, and Saturday, December 10, at the Duncan Sports Park & Activity Center, formally known as Halliburton Park.

There will be beverages for adults and children, hot chocolate, popcorn, and gifts! Each child that attends Santa Town will walk away with a gift donated either by community members or the Wren family themselves.

Best of all, the event is completely free and open to the community!

For more information, you can visit our Community Calendar.

