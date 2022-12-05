One person dead in Lawton following shots fired called

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead following a shooting in Lawton Monday morning.

In a post to Facebook the Lawton Police department said they were called out to the Bellaire Apartments on Bishop just after midnight Monday, for a shots fired called. When they arrived on scene they found a person who was dead in the parking lot.

The criminal investigations division is currently investigating, and if anyone has information, they’re asking for you to contact Lawton Police.

