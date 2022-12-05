Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Police: 14-year-old charged with breach of peace after concerning TikTok videos

A 14-year-old student was charged with the breach of peace after concerning Tiktok videos were...
A 14-year-old student was charged with the breach of peace after concerning Tiktok videos were made.(MGN)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A teen in Connecticut was charged with breaching the peace after concerning TikTok videos were circulated among students.

Police in Fairfield said they were made aware by school officials at Tomlinson Middle School about the videos.

An investigation was conducted and found that the 14-year-old male student who created the videos was not a credible threat.

As a result of the investigation, the teen was charged with breach of peace for the alarm caused by his social media posts.

The 14-year-old was not named because he is a minor.

Fairfield police want to remind parents to have a conversation with their children about social media posts and how potentially threatening posts will be taken seriously and investigated.

The teen is scheduled to appear in juvenile court at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old girl from Apache died during a pursuit with law enforcement early Sunday morning...
13-year-old Apache girl dies in early morning pursuit with law enforcement
One person is dead following a shooting in Lawton Monday morning
One person dead in Lawton following shots fired called
Athena Strand
Missing Comanche girl found dead in Texas, suspect in custody
Valley View and Flower Mound Volunteer Fire Departments had the fire put out in about 30 minutes.
Controlled burn gets out of control in Comanche County
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 22-year-old Korbin Newman was driving eastbound when his Jeep...
Weatherford man dies in early Saturday morning rollover

Latest News

FILE - The man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stole her French dogs last year has been...
Man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker gets 21 years in prison
FILE - In this combination of photos, Republican Kari Lake, left, appears before a PBS...
Arizona certifies 2022 election despite GOP complaints
Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, left, arrives to the...
Trump Organization trial deliberations continuing Tuesday
Join us on Dec. 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Sheridan Walmart or Quanah Parker Walmart to donate...
Rescheduled ‘Share Your Christmas’ set for Friday at two Lawton Walmarts
To save Mocha, the Lees had to take a personal loan to cover the lung removal surgery – with a...
Family dog loses lung after contracting fungus from digging in dirt