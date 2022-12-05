Rescheduled ‘Share Your Christmas’ set for Friday at two Lawton Walmarts

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With each passing day we’re getting closer and closer to our event of the year -- Share Your Christmas.

The annual event is happening from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. this Friday on December 9 at the Walmarts on Sheridan Road and Quannah Parker Trailway.

We’ll be collecting food and toys for the Lawton Food Bank and the Salvation Army, with a large truck at each location.

The Walmart on Quannah Parker Trailway’s store manager said he’s been a part of the annual event since it began and has seen the tremendous growth.

He also said the community works hard to help give back, even circling back when they found out the event is happening.

“The customers inside of the store, a lot of them aren’t always aware of what we’re doing and there’s lots of questions,” Tim Kraus said. “When they find out, a lot of them go back into the store, get more stuff, and then try to help out the community that way.”

Our goal, like every year, is to fill up our trucks at both locations with new toys and non-perishable food to help provide for the community.

The event was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but has been rescheduled to Friday due to adverse weather

The 7News team hopes to see you out there!

