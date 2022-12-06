Expert Connections
Charge filed in deadly September crash west of Lawton

A picture from the scene the day of the wreck as police worked to remove Ryans' truck from the...
A picture from the scene the day of the wreck as police worked to remove Ryans' truck from the woods.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A felony charge has been filed in connection to a deadly crash back in September.

Virgil Brooks, 44, is accused of being the driver of a Waste Connections trash truck on September 21 when a piece of plywood flew out of the truck, striking a vehicle being driven by Donald Ryans.

According to police, Ryans was struck in the head by the wood, left the roadway, traveled through a field and hit multiple trees before the vehicle came to rest.

Police were alerted to the crash by an automated 911 call due to airbag deployment. Police searched the area for nearly 30 minutes before locating the truck and transporting Ryans to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

In court documents, police say they were able to watch surveillance video which captured the incident as well as dash cam video from Brooks’ truck which showed Ryans’ windshield intact as the two passed. The dash cam video also revealed Brooks’ passenger alerted him to the fact something had flown out of his truck and hit Ryans but Brooks allegedly made no attempt to call police or return to the scene.

Brooks faces one charge of first degree manslaughter which carries a term of not less than 4 years in prison. His bond was set at $25,000.

