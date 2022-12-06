Expert Connections
Comanche band performing in Reliaquest Bowl

Comanche School Band practice
Comanche School Band practice(KSWO)
By Seth Marsicano
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COMANCHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Selected from their previous performance at the Alamo Bowl, the Comanche school band will be participating in the Reliaquest Bowl.

With the help of the fundraisers and local business donations, the Comanche school band was able to reach their goal, covering all travel expenses.

“I can’t believe how hard the kids have worked, it’s been amazing,” said Band Director Derrick Millburn.

The Reliaquest Bowl is being held in Tampa, Florida at the Raymond James Stadium. Performing alongside eight other schools, the Comanche students like Keatyn Tille and Morgan Middick are excited to be included.

Comanche High School student and baritone player Kaiser Moser recalls, “Being able to travel is always fun and I remember back in 2018 we did the Alamo Bowl, and that was just a phenomenal experience, so I can’t wait to do something like that again.”

As the only band selected from Oklahoma, the staff and students do not take the invitation lightly.

“It’s a major undertaking for us to raise the money to travel like that,” said Millburn. “For these students and for them to be able to experience this, and do this once-in-a-lifetime experience it’s definitely worth it.”

