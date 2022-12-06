Duncan bridge to be closed for week

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Those living in Duncan may have noticed Camelback Road between North Street and 5th Street is closed.

According to a press release, the road is closed for bridge repairs.

Crews are anticipated to finish those repairs by Monday, December 12.

During that time there will be no thru traffic and local access to properties in the area will be maintained.

Drivers are urged to use caution and follow all warning signs in the area.

