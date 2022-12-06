Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Event coordinator discusses Chickasha Wine and Craft Festival

By Cade Taylor
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - Chickasha’s first wine and craft festival is happening on Saturday, December 10.

7News spoke with Vanessa Heird, the event coordinator, about bringing the festival to Chickasha, making it a family-friendly experience, and goals for future festivals.

The Chickasha Wine and Craft Festival will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, at the Grady County Fairgrounds. There are going to be over 70 booths in attendance, ranging from wine, beer, food, crafts, home decor, and much more! The best part? The wineries and breweries are all from Oklahoma!

The event is also family-friendly, with opportunities to take photos with Santa from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Heird says that if the festival does well like she’s hoping, it’ll become an annual event.

For more information, you can visit the Heird Events Craft Fairs & Events Facebook page here or email Vanessa Heird at heirdevents@yahoo.com.

