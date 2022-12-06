First Alert Forecast (12/6 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Thick fog has rolled through Texoma this morning, and will continue to do so until the mid-morning hours when it will begin to dissipate. Nearly all of Southwest Oklahoma is under a dense fog advisory until 9:00 AM, so take precaution by leaving extra room between you and other drivers on the road and factor in extra time to your destination.

A stationary front near the Red River will allow for temperatures to be much cooler than yesterday in the low 60s here in Oklahoma, while those in Texas will be slightly warmer in the mid/upper 60s, with some in far southern counties reaching the 70s. Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies today with winds out of the north at 5-15 mph. Some isolated light rain showers will be possible for southeastern counties in North Texas this afternoon and evening.

We will see scattered-to-numerous showers starting in the early morning hours tomorrow, lasting throughout the entire day on Wednesday. Coverage will start out in the south, moving north as the day goes on with the greatest spread across Southwest Oklahoma and counties along the Red River in North Texas. An isolated thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out during the evening. Up to an inch of rainfall is possible in some locations, which could lead to a marginal-to-slight flood risk that increases the closer you get to the OKC metro area. Temperatures will top out in the low/mid 60s with light winds out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Rain coverage will continue overnight into Thursday morning, clearing out of Texoma by noontime. The stationary front will lift north as a warm front, pushing the rain out of the area and warming temperatures into the low 70s.

Due to Wednesday’s wet weather, the Share Your Christmas event has been moved to Friday from 7 AM - 7 PM at both Lawton Walmart locations. This is because of the drier and more acclimating outdoor condition for the final day of the workweek. Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies with winds out of the northeast at 5-15 and December-like temperatures in the mid/upper 50s.

An upper-level disturbance moving through the southern and central plains on Saturday will bring some isolated-to-scattered rain chances back to Texoma, though will be short-lived as it will clear out at the end of the day, leading to slightly warmer conditions to start out next week.

