First Alert Forecast | 12/6PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Things are a bit cooler this Tuesday afternoon compared to this time yesterday. We stayed dry (for the most part) today but a wet/unsettled pattern is what we are looking at for Wednesday.

Remember that cold front that moved in yesterday? It’s currently stalled near the Red River. This front will eventually lift north as a warm front, not only increasing high temperatures for Thursday, but it’ll also allow for a decent fetch of moisture. The sufficient moisture overhead is going to result in numerous rain showers for Wednesday.

Most will stay dry overnight. By 1AM tomorrow morning, isolated showers will enter our most southern counties of north Texas (Young, Jack, Throckmorton and Haskell). Scattered showers will lift north through 4AM. By 7AM showers will enter into southwest Oklahoma. Heavy rainfall will be possible along with a few rumbles of thunder/ lightning. Large hail and damaging winds are not expected. It’s time to break out the rain gear: the boots, the umbrella and the rain jacket will be needed tomorrow with rain showers ongoing all day. Morning temperatures will be in the mid 40s and will rise into the upper 50s to low 60s by the afternoon. Light northeast to east winds at 5 to 15mph.

Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, widespread heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected as the warm front lifts north across central Oklahoma. Temperatures by daybreak Thursday will be rather mild with many in the low to mid 50s. The day will start out with isolated showers but as a cold front moves in, rain will end from west to east throughout the morning. With more sunshine by the afternoon, highs will soar into the low 70s! Southwest winds at 10 to 15mph.

Slight cooling is expected by Friday with highs falling into the upper 50s to low 60s. Friday is looking to be dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected. Light north east to east winds at 5 to 15mph. This sounds like great weather for Share Your Christmas happening Friday from 7 in the morning to 7 in the evening at both Walmart locations in Lawton!

A disturbance will move in late Friday night bringing widely scattered showers and a few weak thunderstorms. Rain will start for most after 9PM Friday night and should clear by the early afternoon Saturday.

Sunshine is expected late in the day Saturday with highs remaining in the mid to upper 50s. North winds at 10 to 15mph. For the second half of the weekend, we’re looking at plenty of sunshine on tap with highs in the low 60s. Light south winds all day.

The return of widespread rain with thunderstorms are possible on Monday as another disturbance/ cold front moves in. There are some slight disagreements per the models when it comes to the timing/ placement of this front. We’ll iron out the details as the event gets closer so expect the forecast to change. Following the exit of this system, the forecast becomes dry again by Tuesday afternoon.

Have a great Wednesday! -LW

