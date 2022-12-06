KSWO volunteers at Toys for Kids

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Some of the crew from KSWO came out to volunteer with Toys for Kids Monday.

Ft. Sill’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation program invited junior-enlisted soldiers to come and pick out toys for their children.

“It is nice to have them, have something more to open on Christmas morning,” said Spc. Chad Wright. “It’s a pretty big help, to not have to rely solely on a specialist paycheck, to try and give them the best that they can have.”

Toys and money were collected, allowing the soldiers to select from a multitude of exceptional items. The available items ranged from all ages and interests like: scooters, figurines, building sets and puzzles.

“I was even more surprised at the quality of the gifts that they had in there,” Wright recalls.

Ft. Sill wants to ease the load of their soldiers trying to provide their kids with a great Christmas, while trying to make ends meet with the rise in cost of living.

“It takes a little financial stress off of them to provide, you know, two to three toys per child; that helps,” said Command Sgt. Maj. William Taylor. “This is how the community can give back to the families to make sure that children have toys underneath their Christmas tree.”

Event attendees said with the stress of future deployments and constant moving around, military parents try and give their children the best time possible, knowing that they might not be present for the holidays.

