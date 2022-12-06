Lack of ADA-compliant homeless shelters in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Not every homeless shelter in town is easily accessible by those who are disabled. This is a problem one Lawton man recently ran into.

James Skinner said he was looking for shelter at C. Carter Craine in Lawton when he was turned away for not being able to get up and down the stairs safely.

“That’s what it’s supposed to be for, people in need. I went there and got turned away because I’m handicapped,” said Skinner.

Skinner is a 100% disabled veteran. He admits he had a hard getting up the initial stairs to the entrance.

The shelter director for C. Carter Craine said they unfortunately have this happen a lot.

“I was upset with the situation because he served our country and we had to turn him away, but just for his safety I did not feel that he would be able to properly pivot up the stairs with his cane,” said Cry.

Cry said the only accessible room on their first floor was occupied at that time.

They advised Skinner to check other shelters, but he says no other homeless shelter in Lawton has an ADA-compliant room.

“I have an income, I’m not a street person, I’m willing to pay my way, I’ve done it all my life but they’re not set up to help the people that need the help,” he said.

Cry said the shelter has been grandfathered in for ADA regulations after being in the building for over 40 years, but they hope to make some changes that can help everybody.

“Our plan is to actually expand in the future with the help of the community and other resources to make a one level shelter, is our plan,” she said.

Cry also said they attended the forum on homelessness held by the mayor last week, where the City said it hopes to soon provide funding for more ADA-compliant shelters.

