Lawton council tables discussion on new LATS station

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Area Transit System (LATS) held a public hearing Tuesday to discuss the new proposed site for the LATS transit center.

It was held before the City of Lawton’s council meeting and lasted a little over an hour and a half.

The proposed location is for the station to be in the Gore Blvd. median between 3rd and 6th street.

The median is owned by the city. Therefore they wouldn’t have to purchase land.

The general manager for LATS says he believes this would be a grand entrance for the city.

But, a number of concerned residents don’t agree. Several people got up during the public hearing and spoke up about how they do not like the proposed location. They asked council to move it.

Council voted seven to zero to tabled the item.

