Pet of The Week

Lawton Police Department holds annual tree lighting

The Lawton police department brought the city’s high schools together Monday evening for their annual tree lighting ceremony.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton police department brought the city’s high schools together Monday evening for their annual tree lighting ceremony.

Students from all three high schools were at the police department for the Christmas event.

The students made their own ornaments and brought them to the station to decorate their tree.

Sgt. Matt Dimmitt was grateful that attenders were able to get to know the city’s police a little better in a fun environment.

“It’s just building a camaraderie where we’re meeting them on good terms,” he said. “It’s just a relaxed time for us to interact with them and just hang out.”

LPD has held this event for nearly a decade, and they’re grateful every year to share some smiles with the community.

