Local female wrestler makes history

By Darrell Brown
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Jazmin Shelton became the first Cache female wrestler to sign with a college program. Shelton is headed to Wayland Baptist University and her coach is proud.

“I feel pretty confident about my future because before I even seen or even thought about colleges I was unsure about what I was going to do what I where I was going to do it and if I would make it past high school but now that I’m signing the thought is real the vision is real I feel pretty good in general,” Shelton said.

“There’s a lot of schools out there a lot of different opportunities for girls and this photo restaurant right now. It’s the fastest growing sport in the country when it comes to girls and there’s a lot of opportunities out there to go to college so she had a lot of different looks but this is the one she decided to go to,” Head Wrestling Coach Jimbo Smith said.

Shelton was the first female wrestler to sign up for the Lady Bulldogs when they chose to start the program. It was a difficult journey to start her career and got more comfortable last year.

“I was very scared that I wouldn’t be good and then I was the only girl when I started so I had no other friends it was just a bunch of boys they sort of they started acknowledging me a lot more in the program grew from there,” Shelton said.

She showed off her potential last year when she advanced all the way to the State Semifinals and won 18 matches. Now she’s got a chance to compete at the NAIA level.

