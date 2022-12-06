LPD provides update on human remains found near Rogers Lane

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released a little more information after human remains were reportedly found near NW 38th and Rogers Lane on Monday afternoon.

Police say the remains were skeletal human remains and the bones which were found have been sent to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s office for examination.

On Monday afternoon, officers were called to the area around 3 p.m. when the remains were discovered.

The Medical Examiner’s office was on scene around 5 p.m. and officers continued to block the area after they left.

No other details have been released and at this time LPD can not say whether foul play is suspected until the ME’s office conducts their examination.

