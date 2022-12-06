Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Parks Jones Realty Report, Dec. 6

By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Parks Jones Realty is out with this week’s real estate market report for Lawton.

There are currently 324 properties listed for sale in the Lawton Board of Realtors and out of all the homes listed, the average asking price is just under $210,000.

However, in the last 12 months, the average asking prize is nearly $170,600 while those homes are actually selling for around $169,000 meaning sellers received 99-percent of their asking price on average.

Meanwhile, in the last 12 months, homes stay on the market for an average of 30 days while the median days on the market is 11, meaning half of the homes listed sell in 11 days or less.

However, out of all the homes currently listed, Park Jones Realtors say they’ve been on the market for an average of 76 days.

There have been 1,969 homes sold and closed on in the last 12 months.

