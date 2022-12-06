Expert Connections
Salvation Army still seeking help with unclaimed angels for Angel Tree

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Salvation Army is still seeking help from the community to ensure that all of their angels are selected before Christmas.

Officials says they have 200 more angels this year when compared to last year, with a total of around 853.

Right now, there are still around 300 angels on the tree.

Susan Nance, the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary President, says the program is a vital one each holiday season.

“We look out for those who need help, and to me that s what Christmas is all about. I do want to say, we have a wonderful community who has done all the bags that have come in. They have been filled with such good things for our children, and I think that’s what Christmas is all about, giving and not just receiving,” said Nance.

If you’d like to adopt an angel this holiday season, you can visit the Walmart on Sheridan from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily to get in contact with a Salvation Army representative.

