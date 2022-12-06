Texoma community fundraises thousands for Athena Strand’s family

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Texoma community is honoring the 7-year-old Comanche girl who was found dead in north Texas last week.

Wise County authorities said a contracted FedEx driver kidnapped Athena Strand outside her father’s home in Paradise. 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner later confessed to killing her. He’s in the Wise County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.

Don Jose’s Mexican Restaurant locations in Duncan and Wichita Falls invited the community to dine on Monday. 100% of profits made will be donated to Athena Strand’s family.

Authorities found Athena’s body in Wise County, Texas on Friday night. Athena is from Comanche and was visiting her father in Paradise.

Restaurant owner Antonio Lopez said nothing can bring Athena back, but he hopes the money can take some stress off the Strand family.

“We want to be able to have that piece of mind that our kids can go outside and play,” Lopez said, “but man, the world we’re living in right now, it’s crazy. We got to be on guard. It’s not like the old days.”

People across the country wore pink on Monday -- Athena’s favorite color -- to remember her. The restaurant staff and customers joined in, too.

Lopez said he expected the Texoma community to show up, but they went above and beyond this time.

“That’s what I love about this community and the surrounding areas,” Lopez said. “Come together, and we can do anything.”

Lopez’s sister Sarah Walker is the Assistant Manager at Don Jose’s in Duncan. She said people were lined up outside to donate before the restaurant opened.

By 6 p.m. Monday, they’d collected $6,000 for the Strand family.

Walker said that’s close to what the restaurant earns on a busy Friday night.

“Just pulling the community together for whatever we could do to help,” Walker said. “There’s nothing we can do to make it easier, but if we can just take some of the burden off, as a community, we want to pull it together.”

Walker said she doesn’t know the Strand family, but she doesn’t need to.

“It’s a sense of family,” Walker said. “You know, you want to be there for them as much as possible and I think it is very important, especially in small towns, in a small community to make sure that we support each other, and we lift each other up.”

Lopez said he plans to give the money raised to Athena’s mother Tuesday. If you couldn’t make it out to the restaurant, you can find the family’s GoFundMe here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.