77th Army Band concert tonight at McMahon Auditorium

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The 77th Army Band is getting ready for a special holiday concert.

The band is on a tour through the area, including last night’s performance in Amarillo.

Wednesday night’s concert will feature a mix of various holiday favorites in different styles, from Big Band to rock and roll.

This is the first in-person holiday concert for the band since the pandemic and they’re happy for the tradition’s return.

The 77Th Army Band’s Home for the Holidays Concert will be tonight at 7 p.m. at the McMahon Auditorium.

The concert is free and open to the public so be sure to join in on the holiday fun!

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.