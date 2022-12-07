77th Army Band concert tonight at McMahon Auditorium

Expert Connections
By Jarred Burk and Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Dec. 7, 2022
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The 77th Army Band is getting ready for a special holiday concert.

The band is on a tour through the area, including last night’s performance in Amarillo.

Wednesday night’s concert will feature a mix of various holiday favorites in different styles, from Big Band to rock and roll.

This is the first in-person holiday concert for the band since the pandemic and they’re happy for the tradition’s return.

The 77Th Army Band’s Home for the Holidays Concert will be tonight at 7 p.m. at the McMahon Auditorium.

The concert is free and open to the public so be sure to join in on the holiday fun!

