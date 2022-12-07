77th Army Band concert tonight at McMahon Auditorium
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The 77th Army Band is getting ready for a special holiday concert.
The band is on a tour through the area, including last night’s performance in Amarillo.
Wednesday night’s concert will feature a mix of various holiday favorites in different styles, from Big Band to rock and roll.
This is the first in-person holiday concert for the band since the pandemic and they’re happy for the tradition’s return.
The 77Th Army Band’s Home for the Holidays Concert will be tonight at 7 p.m. at the McMahon Auditorium.
The concert is free and open to the public so be sure to join in on the holiday fun!
