‘Beautiful Day’ holds fundraiser to further non-profit’s cause

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Birthdays are special for many reasons, but a Duncan non-profit believes they’re important in a child’s development.

The Beautiful Day is known across Oklahoma for visiting elementary kids while they’re in school on their birthday, and helping them celebrate.

On Wednesday, the organization held their annual fundraiser at the Duncan Tower to help them in their mission.

The organization has been celebrating birthdays for nearly 10 years. Beautiful Day’s executive director says she’s loved every minute of it.

“Beautiful Day is a wonderful thing to be apart of,” Kelsey Roberts said. “I was in education for about 10 years before this, and transitioning to Beautiful Day, where I still get to see kids, tell them that they’re special, tell them that they’re important and they matter really fills my cup, and then our volunteer base it fills their cup too. It’s an incredible organization.”

Any donation, big or small, could positively impact children and widows.

If you’d like to donate to The Beautiful Day, but you weren’t able to get out to today’s drive you can donate until Friday.

You can make you donation anytime online by visiting their website.

