Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

‘Beautiful Day’ holds fundraiser to further non-profit’s cause

On Wednesday, the organization held their annual fundraiser at the Duncan Tower to help them in...
On Wednesday, the organization held their annual fundraiser at the Duncan Tower to help them in their mission.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Birthdays are special for many reasons, but a Duncan non-profit believes they’re important in a child’s development.

The Beautiful Day is known across Oklahoma for visiting elementary kids while they’re in school on their birthday, and helping them celebrate.

On Wednesday, the organization held their annual fundraiser at the Duncan Tower to help them in their mission.

The organization has been celebrating birthdays for nearly 10 years. Beautiful Day’s executive director says she’s loved every minute of it.

“Beautiful Day is a wonderful thing to be apart of,” Kelsey Roberts said. “I was in education for about 10 years before this, and transitioning to Beautiful Day, where I still get to see kids, tell them that they’re special, tell them that they’re important and they matter really fills my cup, and then our volunteer base it fills their cup too. It’s an incredible organization.”

Any donation, big or small, could positively impact children and widows.

If you’d like to donate to The Beautiful Day, but you weren’t able to get out to today’s drive you can donate until Friday.

You can make you donation anytime online by visiting their website.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department has confirmed human remains were found near a drainage tunnel in...
LPD provides update on human remains found near Rogers Lane
The Lawton Police Department has confirmed human remains were found near a drainage tunnel in...
LPD: Human remains found near drainage tunnel in Lawton
A picture from the scene the day of the wreck as police worked to remove Ryans' truck from the...
Charge filed in deadly September crash west of Lawton
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A 13-year-old girl from Apache died during a pursuit with law enforcement early Sunday morning...
13-year-old Apache girl dies in early morning pursuit with law enforcement

Latest News

Widespread rainfall will continue to spread east this evening/overnight
First Alert Forecast | 12/7PM
House of Bread Ministries is collecting gifts for their annual 'Hope for Christmas' campaign
Organization collecting Christmas donations for children and senior citizens
State Senator John Michael Montgomery (R-Lawton) has been recognized by the Oklahoma State...
Sen. John Montgomery honored by State Chamber of Commerce
Johnny Bench was born in Binger in 1947 and turns 75 today (December 7).
MLB Hall of Famer from Caddo Co. celebrating birthday