Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Father arrested after daughter, 1, found dead in California river

The father was arrested Monday and could face charges including murder and child endangerment,...
The father was arrested Monday and could face charges including murder and child endangerment, police said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after his 1-year-old daughter was found dead in the Los Angeles River, authorities said.

The girl’s grandmother called police Sunday evening when her son who lives with her returned home with only one of his two children after picking them up from their mother in Long Beach, the Inglewood Police Department said.

Police began a search for the missing girl, Leilani Burley. The other child, a 3-year-old boy, was unharmed, KTLA-TV reported.

“During the course of the investigation, with the assistance of Long Beach Police Department, Leilani’s remains were recovered in the Los Angeles River below the Ocean Boulevard Bridge,” at the river’s southern end in Long Beach, Inglewood police said in a statement.

Jayveon Burley was arrested Monday and could face charges including murder and child endangerment, police said. It wasn’t known Wednesday if he has an attorney.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department has confirmed human remains were found near a drainage tunnel in...
LPD provides update on human remains found near Rogers Lane
The Lawton Police Department has confirmed human remains were found near a drainage tunnel in...
LPD: Human remains found near drainage tunnel in Lawton
A picture from the scene the day of the wreck as police worked to remove Ryans' truck from the...
Charge filed in deadly September crash west of Lawton
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A 13-year-old girl from Apache died during a pursuit with law enforcement early Sunday morning...
13-year-old Apache girl dies in early morning pursuit with law enforcement

Latest News

A man in Texas is grateful his dog is still alive after he found him with an arrow through his...
GRAPHIC: Dog survives after being shot through head with arrow
Lidl is asking customers to return the product to the store for a full refund.
Lidl recalls advent calendar due to salmonella
FILE - New York Yankees' Aaron Judge gestures as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home...
AP source: Aaron Judge, Yankees reach $360M, 9-year deal
A man in Texas is grateful his dog is still alive after he found him with an arrow through his...
GRAPHIC: Dog survives after being shot through the head with arrow