First Alert Forecast (12/7 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Pack that rain gear because it is going to the a wet one! Today’s skies will feature lots of clouds as moisture continues to funnel north into the Southern Plains, eventually falling as rain once the stationary front to our south moves north. This front will act as a lifting mechanism for widespread showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms, though any storms won’t really occur until this evening and tonight.

Showers will spread across North Texas this morning, with a few light isolated showers for Southwest Oklahoma. The bulk of the rain will move north into Southwest Oklahoma by the start of this afternoon. The greatest precipitation coverage and heaviest rainfall will move in closer to this evening around 5 PM, lasting through the evening and overnight hours. Since this will be an all-night event, we will be provided with some nice rain sounds and even the occasional rumble of thunder to fall asleep to. No strong weather is expected, though heavy rain that could lead to minor flooding is a possible hazard as anywhere between 0.5″-1.5″ of rain is expect, with localized areas seeing higher amounts. Temperatures today will range from the mid 50s to low 60s depending if you live north or south of the Red River with winds out of the north at 5-15 mph.

By tomorrow morning, the rain will start clearing out to the east with the front, diminishing entirely shortly after sunrise on Thursday. Cloud coverage will gradually decrease from mostly cloudy skies in the morning to eventually become mostly sunny in the afternoon. Since the front will be lifting north as a warm front, temperatures will soar into the low 70s with winds out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.

Another frontal system, this time a cold front, will move in late on Thursday, quickly sweeping through Texoma and fully moving out of our viewing area by Friday morning. This will bring partly/mostly cloudy skies to end off the workweek, though rain will be lacking during the daytime. However, this will be a good thing for anyone spending time outdoors, say if you are headed out to donate to the Share Your Christmas even happening from 7 AM to 7 pm at both Walmart locations in Lawton. Highs on Friday will top out in the upper 50s and low 60s.

To start off the weekend, isolated-to-scattered showers will move through overnight Friday into Saturday morning, clearing out of Texoma before lunchtime. Sunshine will emerge Saturday afternoon, though temperatures won’t warm up too much from the day prior, remaining in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Sunday will be very similar to Saturday temperature-wise, but will involve mostly sunny skies, providing excellent outdoor December weather to get any holiday errands done. Another cold front looks to move in sometime on Monday, though there are some disagreements among models on the timing of it. This will ultimately impact how warm/cool we will get on Monday and Tuesday, as well as any potential rain chances. We’ll provide you more precise details as we inch closer to next week.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.