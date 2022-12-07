First Alert Forecast | 12/7PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Widespread rainfall will continue to spread east this evening/overnight as a warm front lifts north. Areas of heavy rain are very likely and a few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. No severe weather is expected. Highest precipitation totals are expected along I-44 where some could see amounts up to 2 inches. Most will likely be in the range of half an inch to 1 inch. Rain will end from west to east Thursday.

The flash flooding threat remains low but a flood advisory is in place until early Saturday afternoon for Deep Red Creek. Flooding caused by heavy rainfall is expected. Observations just after 12 today was recorded at 2.6 feet. Deep Red Creek is expected to rise to 17.5 feet by early Friday afternoon. Flood stage is 20 feet but action stage is 17 feet.

By daybreak tomorrow we’re looking at temps in the upper 40s to low 50s with patchy fog. High temperatures tomorrow are a bit challenging. How fast the fog clears and how quickly the clouds move east will be a direct impact to what we see for temperatures in the afternoon. Regardless, warmer conditions tomorrow compared to the highs today. Look for mid to upper 60s across SWOK counties. Upper 60s to low 70s for areas south of the Red River. Light southwest winds at 5 to 15mph.

A cold front will push south during the late afternoon/ evening hours but cooler air lags behind. It won’t be a drastic drop in temperatures as many Friday afternoon will see upper 50s to low 60s. North winds at 5 to 15mph. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and most of the day should be dry. With that being said, rain chances return Friday night as a disturbance sweeps through the Southern Plains.

Showers and storms will be quick moving as most precipitation moves out by midday as another front moves in. This front will keep temperatures by Saturday afternoon in the low to mid 60s. Breezy north winds at 10 to 15mph.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs near 60 degrees. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph.

This active pattern continues as another system will move in early next week. This could bring severe weather (large hail/ damaging winds plus thunder & lightning) to areas along and southeast of I-44. The exact details like intensity, threats and locations are fuzzy but it’s a trend we’re keeping a close eye on.

