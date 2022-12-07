LATS to consider new transit center locations after negative feedback

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The public is rejecting the Lawton Area Transit System’s proposal to put a new bus transit center on Gore Blvd.

These people are not alone; a few Lawton City Council members are also questioning the site.

Mayor Stan Booker told LATS General Manager he feels like the project is being rushed at a public hearing Tuesday afternoon. Many residents voiced opinions, echoing that thought, with some even calling the idea “ridiculous.”

If approved, LATs would have built the center at the Gore Blvd. median between 3rd and 6th St.

Terry Burch made her feelings known to the City Transit Trust.

“I didn’t feel like it’s a good place because it’s a beautiful center median,” Burch said, “and Lawton tends to tear things down instead of build things up. I understand about the financial problems, but I just don’t think we should tear up that median.”

Burch said Lawton made a mistake demolishing buildings downtown decades ago, and she doesn’t want to see history repeat itself.

“If you’ve lived here a long time, it was a wonderful place,” Burch said. “It was a bad decision. We couldn’t foresee the future, and I don’t want to see it done to Gore. I’m afraid if someone doesn’t speak up, they’re going to go and put buildings down the center of Gore.”

Scott Sheppard said he doesn’t want to see an open space destroyed, so he offered a solution.

“I think where the mall is near FISTA,” Sheppard said. “There’s a lot of open space there. There’s a lane the buses could stage in on the northside of the mall, and we could actually use that some of that land, some of that parking that is now just basically vacant asphalt.”

LATS General Manager Ryan Landers said putting the center at the Gore median would save money because the city already owns it.

Landers said he thinks they need to form a committee with four council members to consider other sites.

“The points that were made of why we need to have the site at certain locations,” Landers said, “I think those are still valid points that we have to make, and I think we just kind of need to look at something else.”

The City Transit Trust did not vote on the location at the meeting, but Lawton City Attorney John Ratliff said they will soon.

