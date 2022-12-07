Expert Connections
Lawton City Council approves all-inclusive playground location

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Children United’s plan for an all-inclusive playground in Lawton is one step closer to becoming reality.

Lawton City Council approved the Elmer Thomas Park location at Tuesday afternoon’s meeting.

It will double the size of the park’s existing playground and have a special surface for wheelchair activity.

Chairperson for Children United Jeannette Klein said the organization is excited to move forward with the project.

“All children, regardless of what their needs are, are going to be able to play alongside family, friends, peers, siblings,” Klein said.

Klein said the next step is to apply for a permit with the Parks and Recreation Department. They’re not sure yet when they’ll break ground.

You can visit Children United’s GoFundMe to donate to the project.

