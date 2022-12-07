Local teen heads to Indigenous Bowl

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An Anadarko teen has received a once in a lifetime opportunity to represent Oklahoma in the Indigenous Bowl happening this weekend in Minneapolis.

Players from all around the nation were selected for this years Indigenous Bowl, and 17-year old Malachi Threeirons was one of them.

Malachi said he wasn’t expecting this, but was happy for the surprise.

“They just called my coach and he got a hold of me, he told me all about it and I was excited,” said Threeirons.

Malachi has been playing football since the age of 5. He plays offensive guard and defensive tackle for Anadarko High School.

His coaches said they are proud of how far he has come.

“He’s always been really good on the field, on the weight room, he’s just a big lug to have around, we’ve always enjoyed him and he deserves this, we’re glad he’s going and I hope he has a good time with it,” said Jackson.

Malachi’s assistant football coach, James Sutteer, has also been selected to coach during the Indigenous Bowl. He hopes this experience inspires the players, as they play with and against kids from tribes around the country.

“Maybe those next 3 or 4 days we’re going to be able to shine a light on those kids and maybe we will say something or maybe we will do something that they will remember for the rest of their lives,” said Sutteer.

The teens will have the opportunity to play on the Minnesota Vikings home stadium.

Sutteer said this is a big opportunity for each player.

“This is something they’re going to remember for a long time and hopefully it is a stepping stone for them to be able to go on and do bigger and better things,” he said.

The short notice means Malachi’s family is struggling to gather funds to get to Minneapolis. You can help donate by contacting his mother through the link attached https://www.facebook.com/jalana.threeirons

