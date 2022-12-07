MLB Hall of Famer from Caddo Co. celebrating birthday

BINGER, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Historical Society is celebrating the birthday of a Major League Baseball Hall of Famer, from Caddo County.

Johnny Bench was born in Oklahoma City in 1947 but was raised in Binger and turns 75 today (December 7).

Bench played for the “Big Red Machine” in Cincinnati through the 1970s and earned the nickname “Baseball’s Greatest Catcher” while winning two World Series Championships.

He retired in 1983 and became a first ballot Hall of Fame inductee.

Bench continues to work as an ambassador for baseball across the globe.

Happy Birthday Johnny!

Story corrected to show Bench was born in OKC but raised in Binger.

