Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

MLB Hall of Famer from Caddo Co. celebrating birthday

Johnny Bench was born in Binger in 1947 and turns 75 today (December 7).
Johnny Bench was born in Binger in 1947 and turns 75 today (December 7).(Oklahoma Historical Society)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGER, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Historical Society is celebrating the birthday of a Major League Baseball Hall of Famer, from Caddo County.

Johnny Bench was born in Oklahoma City in 1947 but was raised in Binger and turns 75 today (December 7).

Bench played for the “Big Red Machine” in Cincinnati through the 1970s and earned the nickname “Baseball’s Greatest Catcher” while winning two World Series Championships.

He retired in 1983 and became a first ballot Hall of Fame inductee.

Bench continues to work as an ambassador for baseball across the globe.

Happy Birthday Johnny!

Story corrected to show Bench was born in OKC but raised in Binger.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department has confirmed human remains were found near a drainage tunnel in...
LPD provides update on human remains found near Rogers Lane
The Lawton Police Department has confirmed human remains were found near a drainage tunnel in...
LPD: Human remains found near drainage tunnel in Lawton
A picture from the scene the day of the wreck as police worked to remove Ryans' truck from the...
Charge filed in deadly September crash west of Lawton
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A 13-year-old girl from Apache died during a pursuit with law enforcement early Sunday morning...
13-year-old Apache girl dies in early morning pursuit with law enforcement

Latest News

Mac boys, girls beat Guthrie in season opener
Eisenhower drops home opener to Piedmont
Two Walters seniors sign with college programs
Jaycee Foster signs with Seminole State
Altus star Foster signs with Seminole State softball