Organization collecting Christmas donations for children and senior citizens

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - House of Bread Ministries’ ‘Hope for Christmas’ campaign kicked off at the beginning of the month.

The campaign, similar to the Angel Tree program, is designed to help provide gifts for community members from young children to seniors.

House of Bread Ministries has been hosting the campaign for the past five years and this year, they’ve grown enough to have their own space within the Central Plaza.

Ramonda Bruno, the pastor for House of Bread Ministries, says they work to help the Lawton community, but they also work to help surrounding communities as well.

“The reason we cover the surrounding areas, the little, small towns, we think of them like our sister towns, and we know they need help just as much as Lawton does, and so we want to reach out with compassion and help them too,” said Bruno.

They’ll be collecting items until December 21. On December 23 the people chosen from the tree will be contacted to pick up their gifts.

Bruno added that while people generally think of events like this as only an annual event, she believes it should be done throughout the year to help the community.

