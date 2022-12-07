Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Police: 76-year-old man burned, beaten, robbed by caretaker

Misty Pabst is accused of burning, beating, and stealing the car of a 76-year-old man in her...
Misty Pabst is accused of burning, beating, and stealing the car of a 76-year-old man in her care, according to the New Orleans Police Department.(OPSO)
By Mykal Vincent and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Louisiana woman is behind bars after police say she beat and burned a 76-year-old man who was in her care then stole his car, WVUE reports.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the victim’s caretaker, 46-year-old Misty Pabst, beat him with a metal cane, burned him with a cigarette and demanded his car keys.

The incident happened Monday in the 7300 block of West Roadway Street, police say.

The victim reportedly told police he lost consciousness, and when he woke up, his 2016 Kia Soul and cell phone were missing.

Pabst was booked on two counts of armed robbery.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department has confirmed human remains were found near a drainage tunnel in...
LPD: Human remains found near drainage tunnel in Lawton
A 13-year-old girl from Apache died during a pursuit with law enforcement early Sunday morning...
13-year-old Apache girl dies in early morning pursuit with law enforcement
The Lawton Police Department has confirmed human remains were found near a drainage tunnel in...
LPD provides update on human remains found near Rogers Lane
One person is dead following a shooting in Lawton Monday morning
One person dead in Lawton following shots fired called
Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to...
Community reels after girl’s killing; FedEx driver charged

Latest News

Firearms are displayed at a gun shop in Salem, Ore., on Feb. 19, 2021. A federal judge in...
State judge places hold on Oregon’s gun law, state to appeal
FILE - EPA Administrator Michael Regan stands near the Marathon Petroleum Refinery as he...
‘Unacceptable’: EPA head says of West Virginia water issues
The runoff brings to a close a bitter fight between Raphael Warnock, Georgia's first Black...
Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker
The public is rejecting the Lawton Area Transit System’s proposal to put a new bus transit...
LATS to consider new transit center locations after negative feedback