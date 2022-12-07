Sen. John Montgomery honored by State Chamber of Commerce

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - State Senator John Michael Montgomery (R-Lawton) has been recognized by the Oklahoma State Chamber of Commerce as one of five “Legislators of the Year.”

The Chamber made the announcement on Wednesday and says Montgomery, along with four other lawmakers, “championed the free enterprise system” as their Legislators of the Year.

“There were many public servants at the State Capitol that were supportive of our state companies last session, but Sen. Montgomery went above and beyond for Oklahoma and the state’s business community. He is a big part of the reason Oklahoma’s economy is moving forward and our state is truly open for business,” said Chad Warmington, President and CEO of The State Chamber.

The State Chamber honored Senators Montgomery and Lonnie Paxton along with Representatives Scott Fetgatter, Ryan Martinez and Jeff Boatman during the annual Public Affair Forum on Tuesday.

The Chamber recognized Rep. Fetgatter and Sen. Montgomery for authoring House Bill 3418, a new law that lowers taxes on all businesses by allowing for immediate depreciation of purchases of machinery and equipment.

