Vacant Lawton home catches fire Tuesday night

By Jarred Burk
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters were called to a fully involved structure fire on Tuesday night, but fortunately no one was injured in the blaze.

According to fire officials, the call came in just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of SW 13th and A Ave.

When crews arrived on scene they found the structure engulfed in flames and began firefighting operations.

Officials say the home was vacant and no injuries were reported during the incident.

The Lawton Fire Marshal’s office was called to the scene to conduct an investigation. No cause has been determined at this time.

