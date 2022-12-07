Wednesdays with Fort Sill: free Christmas trees for active-duty military families

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill is celebrating the holidays with a multitude of festivities throughout this week.

7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison, about providing free Christmas trees for active-duty military families, a performance from the 77th Army Band, and more.

The 77th Army Band is performing their Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, at the McMahon Auditorium. The band will perform a mix of traditional and contemporary holiday favorites to put everyone in the holiday spirit. It is free and open to the public.

From 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, at the Fort Sill Recycle Center, 3321 Naylor Road, free Christmas trees will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis to active-duty military families. If there are any trees leftover on Sunday, December 11, they will be given to the public.

At 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, in front of the Patriot Club, the Marine detachment will take on the Army Air Defenders for an Army versus Navy flag football game. After the game, there will be food, drink specials, prizes, and a silent auction for the top barrel of the Jack Daniel’s Barrel Tree at the Patriot Club.

Also happening at the Patriot Club, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, there will be a Brunch with the Grinch event. In addition to photos with the Grinch, there will be arts and crafts, a cookie-making station, and photo ops with Santa.

Tickets for children 2 to 5 cost $5, children 6 to 12 cost $11, and adults cost $15.

For more information on Fort Sill’s upcoming events, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

